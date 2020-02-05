Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 54.12% in the December 2019 quarter

Recent News

  

Sales rise 17.00% to Rs 1257.61 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 54.12% to Rs 295.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 as against Rs 191.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2018. Sales rose 17.00% to Rs 1257.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 as against Rs 1074.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2019Dec. 2018%
Var.Sales1257.611074.85 17 OPM %41.9840.62 –
PBDT483.51381.55 27 PBT313.65211.57 48
NP295.25191.57 54
