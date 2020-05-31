Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 83.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Recent News

  

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 83.01% to Rs 111.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.65% to Rs 1313.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1005.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 336.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 62.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 4425.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3872.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.
Source: Capital Market

