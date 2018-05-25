Shipping Corporation of India Ltd’s Q4FY18 standalone net profit rises 173.9% yoy to Rs254.5cr

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd reported earnings growth for Q4FY18 mainly due to a Rs284.3cr reduction in deferred tax liability. Revenue rose by 2.1% yoy to Rs916.9cr. EBITDA stood at Rs139.7cr, down 39.5% yoy. EBIDTA margin fell sharply by 1,048bps yoy to 15.2%. Net Profit stood at Rs254.5cr, up 174% yoy.

During the quarter, the company sold one vessel, the MV Harshavardhana (5,140dwt). The company also lost one vessel at sea, the MV SCI Ratna. The company recognized the claim amount for the vessel lost and recognized a loss of Rs4.85cr in the quarter.

The company has chosen the fair market value of the asset as on the date of 01/04/2001 as its cost of acquisition. This has resulted in reduction of deferred tax liability by Rs284.3cr for the quarter.

Segmental revenue for the quarter was as follows:

Liner Rs192.6cr (up 44.8% yoy)

Bulk Carrier Rs117.7cr (up 77.5% yoy)

Tanker Rs523.4cr (down 18.5% yoy)

Technical & Offshore Rs77.7cr (up 49.1% yoy)

Others Rs5.5cr (up 34.2% yoy)

Segmental EBIT for the quarter was as follows:

Liner Rs59.4cr (against a loss of Rs8.7cr)

Bulk Carrier Rs24.8cr (against a loss of Rs26.3cr)

Tanker (loss) Rs72cr (against a profit of Rs97.7cr)

Technical & Offshore (loss) Rs30cr (up 118% yoy)

Others Rs3.6cr (up 59.4% yoy)

Technical View:

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd ended at Rs. 62.30, down by 0.7 points or 1.11% from its previous closing of Rs. 63 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 63.30 and touched a high and low of Rs. 64.85 and Rs. 61.50 respectively. A total of 5,96,654 (NSE+BSE) shares were traded on the counter. The stock traded above its 200 DMA.

Source: India Infoline