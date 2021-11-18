Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Shipping Corporation of India update on demerger of its non-core assets

Shipping Corporation of India update on demerger of its non-core assets

in International Shipping News 18/11/2021

Shipping Corporation of India announced that the board of directors of Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets in its meeting held on 16 November 2021, has considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of ‘Non-Core Assets’ between Shipping Corporation of India (Demerged Company) and Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets (Resulting Company).

The Company is taking necessary actions to obtain all necessary approvals from the Competent Authority/ies to bring this Scheme into effect.
Source: Capital Market

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software