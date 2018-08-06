Shipping Corporation Q1 net loss widens to ₹ 206 cr

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) said its standalone net loss widened to ₹ 206 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted ₹ 6.72 crore net loss during the same quarter a year ago, SCI said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income during the said quarter grew to ₹ 915.11 crore from ₹900.87 crore in April-June 2017.

During April-June 2018, the company’s expenses were at ₹ 1,105.09 crore, higher from ₹ 892.59 crore during the same quarter in 2017-18 fiscal.

Shares of the company today closed 1.74 per cent up at ₹ 64.50 on BSE.

Source: PTI