Shipping: Demolition Market on a High

Savvy shipowners could take advantage of a booming sentiment across scrapyards in Southeast Asia, after the news that Pakistan has reopened for tanker business. As shipbrokers report, this has already created an artificial premium for certain small units that have been committed. According to the latest weekly report from Clarkson Platou Hellas, “buyers believe prices will now show some improving signs, although breakers will remain cautious due to a mini budget on the 27th April, as well as the Pakistani rupee struggling against the US Dollar. Therefore any improvement is more likely to occur just before Ramadan as breakers look to secure tonnage prior to their fasting period. The one saving grace with Pakistan re-opening for importing tanker tonnage is that it will ease the current burden on Bangladesh who have had to absorb the larger tanker units that have been made available this year and this is especially important considering the financing problems being experienced in the country with buyers struggling to establish the opening of Letters of Credit from their retrospective banks, particularly in Bangladesh, which has resulted in large delays and blatant renegotiations by the breakers on their previously agreed contracts with the cash buyers”.

The shipbroker added that “in addition, local steel prices have weakened further affecting buying confidence due to a downward trend of the local market against very poor demand of finished goods. This seems to be the problem that has been holding the market back slightly as the transparency nowadays ensures the recyclers from Pakistan know that they do not need to over-pay for units due to the current lack of competition from Bangladesh. Whilst Indian breakers have remained stable throughout this year to date, their rates have not jumped just to compete with their counterparts elsewhere and seem satisfied in their acquisitions of the more specialist units such as LPG’s, chemical tankers and miscellaneous tonnage. Local market sentiment appears to be stable at Alang and this market could remain to be the more prominent in future weeks. With there still yet to be any wet tonnage to be fully delivered and beached in Pakistan, it is important for Owners and industry stakeholders to understand the new formalities. It is still early days to confirm what procedures are required, however whilst usual custom formalities will be maintained on arrival to the official anchorage, the important factor it seems is that an Owner will need to provide, on arrival to the anchorage, a gas free certificate for hot work and men entry, which will need to be provided to the local authorities from the previous port of call prior to arrival to Pakistan. Following beaching, a further two inspections will be carried out on board to determine gas free conditions prior to the permitting of the cutting. Any further details will only be fully realised once tonnage is beached and news filters through as to how restricted formalities are at the waterfront. Summarising the current market however, problems are rife at the waterfront in Chittagong, Bangladesh where cash buyers do not know where they stand as the local recyclers continue to attempt renegotiations and the games seem to apply to every vessel on arrival. The market is difficult enough for cash buyers without the added risk they face when their tonnage arrives to a ‘problematic’ welcome’, Clarkson Platou Hellas concluded.

In a separate note, GMS, the world’s leading cash buyer added that “the long awaited news of the Pakistani market reopening for tankers finally became a reality this week, with the first sales and boardings of wet units likely to set up beachings by early next week – the first in 1.5 years. However, many end Buyers seem intent on waiting for updates from the Pakistani budget of April 27th, to filter through the information before committing on fresh units. They also seem mindful of the far more muted Indian market and the stuffed Bangladeshi market and are therefore seemingly unwilling to offer Cash Buyer asking levels at the moment. The early news from the Pakistani budget has reportedly seen an increase in customs duty from 1% to 2%, which is expected to come into effect within the next 8 – 10 days once the budget is passed from the upper house of the assembly. The remaining tax increases – such as sales tax and bunkers – will come into effect from July 1 st. The overall impact according to industry sources is a potential hit of about USD 15 – USD 17/LDT on the Pakistani ship recycling sector in the weeks ahead. In terms of gas freeing, as has been extensively reported, tankers will need to be in gas free for hot works condition with all cargo residues, slops and sludges removed from all cargo and slop tanks, in addition to a gas free for hot works certificate from the last port of call confirming the same. Moreover, tank inspections will take place before and after beaching, prior to granting cutting permission on the vessel. The other big news from the week is around the announcement that other than Chinese flagged vessels, the Chinese ship recycling market will close its doors for all internationally flagged vessels from June 1st of this year. This has seen an artificial spike in prices prior to the deadline as levels made marked improvements this week”, it concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide