The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping exchange-traded fund BDRY, 8.34% gained more than 2% Wednesday, even as a cargo ship remained lodged in the Suez Canal, blocking traffic. The ETF aims to reflect the daily price movements of near-dated dry bulk freight futures. It’s gained a whopping 124% in the year to date, among the best-performing ETFs in that period, as investors bet on a global economic rebound.

Source: MarketWatch