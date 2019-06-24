Shipping experts are ‘highly worried’ about rising military tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, surging rates, and the impact on energy-dependent Asia

The cost of chartering very large oil tankers to sail through the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf may rise by as much as a third, as shipowners and charterers pass on rising insurance and fuel costs following recent tanker attacks that threaten a vital artery for global energy supplies, according to experts.

Tim Huxley, director of Mandarin Shipping, said charter rates for supertankers, could go up by as much as US$10,000 per day, lifting the current benchmark for very large crude carriers (VLCC) on the Persian Gulf to China route from its current level of US$17,739.

Bloomberg reported that oil futures climbed 5.4 per cent in New York on Thursday after Iran shot down a US military drone that Iran says was in its airspace. The US said the drone was operating in international airspace.

“It is an incredibly worrying development,” said Huxley. “There are [ship] owners already saying they don’t want to go there [The Persian Gulf]. No owner wants to put their crew at risk – there will come a point where owners don’t want to do it.”

Shipping lines were already on tenterhooks after two tankers operating in the gulf suffered mysterious explosions on June 13, one month and a day after four attacks occurred in the same region. The US blamed Iran and its regional proxies for the explosions, accusing Tehran of using limpet mines – a mine that attaches to a ship’s hull with magnets – on the tankers. Tehran has vehemently denied that it had anything to do with the attacks.

Both ships were carrying petrochemical supplies to Asia. One was bound for Taiwan, the other for Singapore.

Lloyd’s List reported on June 18 that the attacks in the Gulf of Oman “spurred monstrous volumes traded in freight futures”, with volatility pushing spot rates 19 per cent higher over the previous two days.

Both tankers in the June 13 incident were in the Gulf of Oman, just beyond the narrow Strait of Hormuz that connects the Indian Ocean to the Persian Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz waterway handles about 20 per cent of all oil production, and is the oil shipping world’s most important sea passage, with nearly 16 million barrels of oil per day transiting on tanker ships. Asia is one of the key destinations for oil passing the Persian Gulf.

Escalating tensions would also impact shipments of other energy products. Approximately 3.7 trillion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas (LNG) was transported from Qatar via the Strait of Hormuz in 2016, accounting for more than 30 per cent of global LNG trade.

Suki Basi, founder of the Russell Group, a risk management consultancy, said that as much as 75 per cent of the exports passing through the Strait of Hormuz are bound for energy markets in Asia-Pacific. Huxley estimates that Japan and South Korea source as much as 90 per cent of their oil from the Middle East. He added that China also sources much of its oil from Iran. The US Energy Information Agency describes the strait as “an important route for oil exports from Iran”.

“The attacks in the Gulf of Oman have introduced a great deal of uncertainty for shipowners operating in this area. Some shipowners have decided not to accept cargoes in the region until the situation has calmed down. The war risk insurance premiums have also gone up an estimated 10 to 15 per cent, and with the reduced supply of tankers willing to transport oil cargoes out of the Persian Gulf, freight rates are climbing. Oil prices have also jumped, and with that the cost of fuel also goes up, forcing freight rates even higher,” said Jakob Larsen, head of maritime security for BIMCO, the world’s largest shipping association.

Frontline, the owner of Front Altair, one of the vessels attacked on June 13, is now exercising “extreme caution” with regard to sending more vessels into the Persian Gulf, according to Shipping Watch.

Basi believes a 10 per cent rise in oil prices would trigger inflationary pressures in western economies. Iraq and Saudi Arabia have been looking at transporting oil by pipeline to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to avoid the Persian Gulf, but access to the Gulf of Aden requires access to Yemen, which is controlled by the Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition of nine nations against the Houthi rebels in response to calls for military support from the ousted president of Yemen, Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

“It won’t surprise me if the conflict in Yemen is escalated by attempts to pipeline more oil,” said Basi. The price of bunker fuel to power VLCCs is a bigger driver of shipping costs than freight rates and insurance, he said.

Before the attacks on June 13, oil prices were in a declining trend, pressured by concerns over slowing global economic growth and the impact of the US-China trade war.

For shipowners and charterers operating in the Persian Gulf, higher insurance premiums could become long term structural costs, even if tensions eventually decrease.

“Once the war risk premium has been put on, it takes a long time for it to come off. The shipowner and the charterer pay the additional insurance costs and you have to pay double the wages for your crew,” said Martin Cresswell, technical director at the Hong Kong Ship Owners Association.

Many analysts think an outright blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is unlikely.

“Iran is unlikely to block the Strait of Hormuz as it constitutes Tehran’s own [economic] lifeline. Most of Iran’s remaining energy exports and imports pass through the strait,” said Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the Federation of American Scientists in Washington. “Tehran will only consider closing the strait if it finds itself under a full embargo with very little left to lose. But that would lead to a military conflict with the US.”

He added that a US military intervention would likely result in a reopening of the strait in a number of weeks.

Reuters reported that Iran has said it will begin to “scale back its compliance” with the 2015 nuclear agreement, which the Trump Administration unilaterally abandoned in May 2018.

Miscalculation or accidents could also trigger a conflict, according to some analysts. The June 13 attacks took place 50 minutes apart, spurring separate operations to rescue the respective crews by US and Iranian naval forces from the two stricken vessels which were just 10 nautical miles apart.

