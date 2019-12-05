Shipping Faces New Headwinds in Meeting Emissions Rules

With weeks to go before a landmark mandate for ships to burn cleaner fuels goes into effect, a zero-carbon future for the maritime sector may be growing more distant.

Authorities in Greece, the world’s biggest ship-owning nation, want the rule to be pushed back, casting a cloud over shipping’s environmental efforts and the industry’s ability to meet a series of new targets through a regime that largely amounts to self-regulation.

The change is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, when some 60,000 oceangoing vessels are required to cut their sulfur emissions by more than 80%.

It is the first in a series of steps the global maritime industry is supposed to take to address energy consumption and emissions. The actions will substantially raise operating costs and prompt ship operators to reconsider what will power their vessels in the future.

But Ioannis Plakiotakis, Greece’s merchant marine minister, told the International Maritime Organization, the United Nations’ shipping regulator, in late November that operators simply aren’t ready to meet the demand to cut sulfur emissions.

“We are yet to be confronted with the full scale reality of the availability, compatibility and safety challenges and grave risks of the new marine low-sulfur fuel,” he said.

Greece runs roughly 20% of the world’s commercial fleet and has been leading a campaign to push back the IMO implementation date. Countries including Russia, India and Indonesia also have voiced concerns over the fuel switch.

The IMO’s move, which has been 10 years in the making and is already international law, will saddle the industry with some $50 billion in extra fuel costs over the next four years, according to shipping executives. Cleaner fuels aren’t being widely traded, but prices are expected to be up to 40% higher than the heavy oil now in use.

Some shipowners have been looking for ways to circumvent the ruling, arguing that low-sulfur fuel blends won’t be readily available by Jan. 1 and must be further tested for safety.

Kitack Lim, the IMO’s secretary-general, insists there will be ample compliant fuel at big ports around the world and that it has been working well in trial voyages.

“We are all set to go,” Mr. Lim said.

But there will be problems in the early going.

Bunkering executives in Singapore, one of the world’s biggest ports, say it takes around 17 days to book a refueling barge with compliant fuels, almost three times longer than the average wait now.

“Vessels are lining up because two-thirds of the available barges have yet to flush their tanks from the heavy oil,” said the chief executive of a ship-refueler, who asked not to be named. “It will take a while before things run smoothly.”

The IMO has repeatedly ruled out any delay.

Oceangoing vessels burn heavy oil, the world’s dirtiest propulsion fuel, and operators have sailed around unclear rules over who enforces pollution limits.

Ships generally sail in international waters beyond the reach of close regulation. Many operate under national flags that are different from the nationality of their owners, leaving oversight and enforcement murky unless vessels foul the environment directly around ports.

This sense that ships effectively have no true home is why the industry was excluded from the 2015 Paris Agreement among countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

But the IMO wants shipping to catch up. The sulfur cut is part of a wider IMO campaign to dramatically cut harmful ship emissions over the next 30 years.

To comply with the Paris climate accord, IMO members also have agreed to slash greenhouse-gas emissions by half by 2050, compared with 2008 levels. Ships now contribute up to 3% of the world’s CO2 pollution, an amount comparable to that of major emitting countries.

The changes, which will include new hull designs and engines, will push the industry into uncharted waters as operators look for carbon-neutral powering solutions, such as batteries, ammonia and biofuels.

Such solutions will inevitably cost far more than meeting the sulfur cap, and could meet even stiffer resistance.

“The impact on shipping in terms of cost to protect the environment will be the biggest in history,” Mr. Lim said. “It’s not going to be easy, but it has to be done.”

