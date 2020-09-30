Shipping firm CMA CGM suspects data breach in cyber attack

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 01/10/2020

Container shipping group CMA CGM suspects a cyber attack affecting its servers led to a data breach, it said on Wednesday.

“We suspect a data breach and are doing everything possible to assess its potential volume and nature,” it said in a statement.

CMA CGM had said on Tuesday that the cyber attack, which it first reported on Monday, had involved malware and had not compromised any of its communications.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Goodman)

