Shipping from China and Hong Kong? The export empty container pickup timeline and booking window are changing

The Golden Week in Mainland China and Hong Kong is approaching. Keeping your cargo planning in mind, please note that we have adjusted the empty pickup policy. This measure is effective from September 15, 2022 until further notice for all China and Hong Kong.

To ensure that you always have the most updated empty container pickup dates with you, the link below will provide you with the list of locations included in the new measure. It displays the number of days for empty container pickup before the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) at the origin port, divided into container types.

September 2022 – export empty container pickup timeline and booking window for China and Hong Kong

In addition, please keep in mind that we have lifted our booking window restrictions to book cargo on sailings after the Golden Week from September 1, 2022 until further notice.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd