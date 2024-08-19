Shipping from South Europe* to the Red Sea**? Here’s a price announcement for ESC

An Emergency Space contingency surcharge (ESC) is coming into effect for cargo loading from South Europe* to The Red Sea**. This ESC is applicable for all sailings commencing on September 1, 2024, and will be valid until further notice.

The details for this ESC are listed below:

20’ Standard and Special Containers: USD 250

40’ Standard, High Cube and Special Containers: USD 500

*South Europe: Italy, Spain, France (only applicable for Fos-sur-Mer), Egypt, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Algeria, Georgia, Greece, Croatia, Israel, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Montenegro, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Syria, Tunisia, Ukraine.

**Red Sea: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), Jordan, Yemen.

The Ocean Tariff rates as well as Bunker-related surcharges, Security-related surcharges, Terminal Handling Charges (THCs) remain as announced and can be found here. Please note that other local charges and contingency surcharges may apply.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd