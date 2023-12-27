Shipping giant CMA CGM plans increase in vessels transiting through Suez Canal

France’s CMA CGM is planning a gradual increase in the number of vessels transiting through the Suez Canal, the shipping company said on Tuesday.

“Some vessels have made the transit through the Red Sea. This decision is based on an in-depth evaluation of the security landscape and our commitment to the security and safety of our seafarers,” CMA CGM said in a statement.

“We are currently devising plans for the gradual increase in the number of vessels transiting through the Suez Canal. We are monitoring the situation constantly and we stand ready to promptly reassess and adjust our plans as needed.” (This story has been refiled to change the day of the week in paragraph 1)

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Nick Macfie)