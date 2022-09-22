Shipping Giant Maersk Offers Support For Rep. Lowenthal Bill To Clean Up Massive Emissions-Generating Maritime Shipping Industry

Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47), today, announced that Maersk, one of the largest container shipping lines in the world and a major terminal operator at the Port of Los Angeles, has given its support to the Congressman’s legislation aimed at zeroing out pollution from all ocean shipping companies that do business with the U.S.

Congressman Lowenthal’s bill, the Clean Shipping Act, aims to clean up the shipping industry, which on its own produces more emissions than all but five individual countries in the world. The legislation will also protect the health of port communities, address environmental injustice, and provide solutions to the climate crisis.

The bill, which the Congressman introduced in July, sets carbon intensity standards for fuels used by ships. The bill also sets requirements to eliminate in-port ship emissions by 2030.

The bill is cosponsored by Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (CA-44), who represents the Port of Los Angeles. With the neighboring Long Beach port, represented by Congressman Lowenthal, the two ports comprise the busiest container port complex in the Western Hemisphere.

“A.P. Møller-Maersk has worked on the decarbonization of the shipping sector for over a decade and we are committed to be net zero across our business and value chain by 2040 with 100% green solutions for our customers,” A.P. Møller-Maersk CEO, Soren Skou said. “We have also committed for all our new vessels to be capable of sailing on renewable fuels. This led us to order the first 12 large ocean-going container vessels capable of being operated on green methanol, to be delivered in 2024-2025. However, in order to demonstrate and accelerate the transition, clear signals from leading nations such as the U.S. and regions such as the E.U. are needed, even if such measures are inherently regional in their reach.”

“Now is the time for action and we urge the United States Congress to pass this legislation to achieve a 45% decrease on carbon dioxide equivalent reductions by 2030,” A.P. Møller-Maersk Vice President of U.S. Government Relations, Doug Morgante said. “The most significant challenge is the availability and cost competitiveness of the green fuels necessary to reach our targets. It is fundamental that leading governments, such as the U.S., and industry work together to accomplish long-term solutions.”

“We don’t have to choose between a healthy shipping industry and a healthy climate. I applaud Maersk for taking this stand and acknowledging we are facing a tipping point in the climate crisis,” Congressman Lowenthal said. “No emissions sources can go overlooked. My Clean Shipping Act is the right policy for the future of our planet, for the health of our communities, and ultimately for the resiliency of goods movement.”

“Shipping emissions are a large and growing source of pollution that worsen climate change and harm air quality in port communities like Los Angeles,” Congresswoman Barragán said. “We need leadership from the federal government and the private sector to transition as quickly as possible to a zero-emissions shipping industry. Maersk’s support for the Clean Shipping Act is exactly the kind of leadership we need. It shows we can have a thriving port economy without compromising public health or our climate.”

Source: Congressman Alan Lowenthal