Shipping giant Maersk to lay off 200 workers to cut costs

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, is to lay off at least 200 employees, including up to 100 in Denmark as part of a plan to cut costs, the industry publication ShippingWatch reported on Thursday.

“We have announced internally that we must save costs in the head office’s functions, and that it will also lead to layoffs both inside and outside Denmark,” said Maersk’s communications department in a press release.

Maersk’s Copenhagen head office is expected to be the hardest hit with 90 to 100 employees being terminated.

A head office in the Netherlands and the subsidiary Hamburg Sud in Germany will also be hit by the round of layoffs, according to industry analysts.

