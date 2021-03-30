Shipping Industry Calls For Common, Global Vaccination Framework For Seafarers

A working group focusing on vaccinations within the shipping industry supports seafarers being vaccinated using WHO EUL approved vaccines provided by appropriate agencies in Member States.

It is hoped that private vaccinations will be available in most countries soon but until they are, caution should be used if vaccines are offered by private entities.

The shipping industry has worked with the relevant UN bodies and made representations to the COVAX scheme, particularly since many seafarers come from countries eligible for vaccines through that scheme.

“We encourage all seafarers to be vaccinated when offered the opportunity and continue to advocate for a common global, interoperable framework for recording test and vaccination status,” says BIMCO’s Secretary General and CEO, David Loosley.

Source: BIMCO