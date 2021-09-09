Shipping Industry Gets Enriched Weather Data with OrbitMI and DTN partnership

DTN, a leading data, analytics and technology company, has partnered with OrbitMI, a global provider of maritime software and data products, to transform weather analytics and improve outcomes with integrated operational intelligence for the shipping industry. The partnership gives shipping customers a single site for vessel and fleet management with actionable visualizations for confident decisions.

DTN weather data will be delivered via Orbit, the company’s SaaS product. Orbit aggregates and integrates data from vessels and existing shore-based systems, amplifies it using machine learning and activates it through dashboards, alerts and actionable insights delivered in real-time via desktop, tablet and smartphone. In the integration with DTN, Orbit ingests data from DTN marine weather, integrates it with other feeds from the customer’s technology stack to reveal hidden insights about weather, routes, speed, consumption, TCE, vessel schedules and more.

For example, Orbit currently alerts operators when vessels deviate from contracted speeds, bunker consumption as well as changes to ETA, which could signal that a vessel may arrive too late to its scheduled port. With the DTN integration, Orbit can deliver augmented alerts which include weather and route-related information such as: “Your vessel is not currently sailing the optimal route. Adverse weather developing is expected to delay the ETA by 14 hours and consume an additional 14.1 MT, when compared against the weather optimized route.” These alerts could include recommendations to reroute vessels to avoid these conditions.

“Nearly every maritime decision has a dependency on the weather, from safety and routing to fuel usage and vessel efficiency. Integrating our enriched weather data into the Orbit workflow means that all teams, from the office to the ocean, have a “single source of truth,” explained DTN Vice President of Weather Operations Renny Vandewege. “It removes the need to switch between single-purpose systems and apps and provides richer, more comprehensive insights.”

Source: DTN