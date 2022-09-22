Shipping Industry to remove the Indian Ocean High Risk Area

After more than a decade of effective threat-reducing counter-piracy operations the shipping industry has removed the ‘Indian Ocean High Risk Area’ (HRA). Notification of the removal of the HRA from 0001 UTC on 1 January 2023 by industry bodies was forwarded in a submission on the 22nd of August, to the International Maritime Organization (IMO)for the next meeting of the Maritime Safety Committee scheduled to start on 31 October 2022. Although the situation is improving in the wider area, the European Maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz (EMASoH) shall remain committed to its mandate and keep its light footprint reassurance profile to contribute to the safety of navigation in the Gulf area and the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: EMASOH