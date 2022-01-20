Shipping innovation appoints new commercial director to spearhead LISW growth

Shipping innovation, owner and manager of London International Shipping Week (LISW), is delighted to announce the appointment of Karen Martin as Commercial Director.

Karen will be responsible for all sales and commercial activities related to London International Shipping Week and will be the point of contact for sponsors and advertisers for the next instalment of LISW in September 2023. Karen, who combined sales on previous LISWs with her position as Sales Director at Elaborate Communications and its flagship magazine Ship Management International, will leave Elaborate and be fully employed by Shipping Innovation.

Welcoming Karen’s appointments, Llewellyn Bankes-Hughes, Director of Shipping Innovation, said: “The huge success of LISW21 proves beyond any doubt that London International Shipping Week is not only one of the world’s biggest and most respected maritime events, but after five editions, can look forward to an even greater future ahead.

“Such success is entirely dependent on the team behind it and, with this in mind, I am delighted to welcome Karen onboard. She has worked tirelessly on LISW since its inception in 2013 and as Shipping Innovation’s first Commercial Director, will be charged with taking LISW to the next level. Karen is a very well-known personality in the international maritime sector where, I am sure, she will continue to make her mark.”

Karen added: “I am really excited at the challenge ahead and am looking forward to continuing to be part of the growth and success of LISW in 2023 and beyond.”

Organised with the full backing of the UK Government as well as the international and domestic UK maritime industries, LISW23 will attract the world’s shipping industry leaders and thought leaders to London in September 2023 to network and debate key issues facing the industry.

Further information about all aspects of the recently held LISW21 as well as information relating to the LISW2023 week can be found on the dedicated event website.

Source: London International Shipping Week