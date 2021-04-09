Shipping Magnate John Angelicoussis Still in Critical Condition

Leading Greek ship owner, Mr. Ioannis Angelicoussis, President of the Angelicoussis Shipping Group Ltd. remains in critical condition, three weeks after the seizure he suffered on Saturday morning of the 20th of March. In a brief statement, issued on Friday, it was noted that Mr. Angelicoussis remains under the care of doctors in an Athenian hospital, with his family and business associates around the world, worrying about his condition.

His family’s request is for everyone to respect his privacy in this difficult instance, given that any public discussion relying solely on rumors and assumptions is particularly painful for his closest people. When new medical information arises, there will be a respective briefing. In the note, Mr. Angelicoussis’ family also wishes to express its warm thanks towards everyone for their honest concern.

Ioannis Angelicoussis is a prominent figure in the Greek shipping industry, firmly establishing his position as a leading ship owner in terms of his group’s fleet size. The company was founded by his father in 1947. Today, it owns a fleet of 139 ships, while it also has another 15 newbuildings on order. The group covers most shipping sectors, from dry bulk, to tankers and more recently LNG carriers as well, through Maran Gas. Last year, the Group’s owner was ranked 7th among the most influential personalities in global shipping by the Lloyd’s List.

At present, Maria Angelicoussis, the daughter of Mr. Angelicoussis has taken over the helm of the family business as acting CEO.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide