Shipping Must Be Aware Of Economic Substance

The OECD/BEPS agenda required a number of generally low tax jurisdictions to amend their legislation to comply with the OECD requirements. In general, the amendments to the legislation were needed by 31 December 2018. One of the items on the OECD agenda was action point 5 Harmful Tax Practices and one of the requirements of that was economic substance. At the same time, the EU Code of Conduct group, as part of a drive to identify and eliminate harmful tax practices, asked those countries which did not have a legal substance requirement to address this issue through the introduction of appropriate legislation, in most cases from 1 January 2019. Most countries responded positively by enacting legislation requiring tax-resident companies to demonstrate adequate substance. However, in many cases the exact requirements are not being made clear despite the fact that the rules are now in force, resulting in widespread confusion.

The legislation typically applies economic substance requirements to tax-resident companies if they conduct any of a number of specific ‘relevant activities’, one of which is shipping.

Each country has introduced its own, albeit different, legislation, under which, broadly speaking, a company must carry out defined core income-generating activities in the country for each relevant activity and demonstrate economic substance by reference to specific criteria. These criteria include being directed and managed in the country, having physical premises in that country, and having adequate numbers of suitably qualified employees physically present in the country. A list of core income-generating activities is provided for each relevant business activity.

The legislation applied from 1 January 2019 but generally with grandfathering clauses which enabled existing companies to adjust to the new rules by 30 June 2019. To assist them, most jurisdictions as well as changing the law have also issued in the period between February and April 2019 either formal guidance or a draft economic substance code setting the effect of the legislation enacted. This is the case in the British Virgin Islands.

With effect from 1 January 2019, all legal entities are required to submit financial information on an annual basis to enable the competent authority to monitor whether a relevant company is complying with the economic substance requirements. Automatic notification will be made to EU authorities in respect of a relevant legal entity which is found to be in breach of the economic substance requirements, or one which carries on

‘IP-relevant activity’ in high-risk circumstances.

Companies engaged in the shipping industry should review their portfolios to identify any group structures with companies in zero/low-tax jurisdictions and check the substance requirements in those territories. They should seek professional advice on what measures, if any, they need to put in place and, where appropriate, consider the respective advantages and disadvantages of bringing a company onshore.

Source: BDO Global