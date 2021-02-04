Recent News

  

Shipping sector weighs impact of EU ETS

The European Parliament recently approved the inclusion of shipping into the EU Emissions Trading Scheme [ETS], which could dent shipowners’ profits.

The shipping sector, which represents 13% of total EU greenhouse gas emissions, is likely to be under EU ETS rules as early as 2023. But the maritime industry is putting up strong resistance as some measures could create perverse incentives and disrupt international negotiations, and limit green investment.Shipping sector weighs impact of EU ETS

Source: Platts

