Shipping Technology Saves Lives And Protects The Environment

Increasing regulatory requirements to improve safety on board ships makes it essential to monitor oxygen levels to protect both crews and the environment. Green Instruments, a provider of advanced oxygen analyzers for the maritime sector, is seeing an increasing demand for its solutions to help prevent accidents and save lives on board ships.

Safety requirements on board ships have tightened significantly in recent years due to stricter international regulations, increased focus on environmental protection and, not least, technological advances. Both the IMO and the EU have introduced several safety standards to give crews greater peace of mind and prevent environmental disasters. For example, the industry has become much more focused on using advanced technology such as oxygen analyzers to reduce the risk of serious incidents that can be costly and life-threatening. This is evident at Green Instruments, which is receiving significantly more enquiries about oxygen analyzers from the maritime industry.

When dangerous situations arise at sea, it’s not just the economy that’s at stake – the life and safety of the crew is naturally the first priority. On ships carrying oil and other hazardous materials, it is a legal requirement to monitor the oxygen content in cargo holds and inert gas, and this is where Green Instruments’ advanced systems play a role, ensuring that oxygen levels are constantly monitored and that an alarm is raised if there is a risk of dangerous incidents.

“Shipping companies are prioritizing safety onboard more than ever before. This is a very positive development, and we can see from the demand that there is a growing interest in our oxygen analyzers, as it is important to analyze oxygen levels to avoid dangerous oxygen levels – especially during loading and unloading. With a relatively small investment, shipping companies can help prevent serious accidents and protect both lives and the environment,” says CEO Rene B. Christensen from Green Instruments.

Green Instruments’ oxygen analyzers are used to monitor inert gas systems, flue gas and ambient air in spaces where, for example, nitrogen generators are located to prevent crew exposure, and the instruments provide accurate measurements using high quality sensors. This enables rapid response and reduces the risk of dangerous situations such as cargo hold fires or hazardous working conditions in confined spaces.

A trusted partner in the maritime industry

The increasing demands of the maritime industry place high demands on the precision and reliability of safety equipment suppliers, and Green Instruments has successfully invested heavily in the company’s development department.

“Our technology plays a vital role in keeping crews safe and preventing serious accidents that can have catastrophic consequences for both people and the environment, and we can clearly see that customers are more aware than ever of the need to improve safety at sea. That’s why we continue to develop innovative solutions that support shipping companies’ goals to improve safety,” says Rene B. Christensen.

Source: Green Instruments