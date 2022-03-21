Shipping Ton-Mile Demand Increasing as Importers Looking for Lower Costs of Commodities

The current situation in the shipping markets has been favorable of increased ton-mile demand. However, the long-term implications of the Ukraine war are difficult to quantify at this stage. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied said that “for those looking for the historical reference to what’s going on in the markets right now, it looks as though we are now getting echoes of the 1970’2 oil shock. The connection may well be light and with several of the drivers being different, yet the essence seems to have unwittingly familiar effects. The 1973 oil shock drove the world through escalating commodity prices (mainly within the energy space) into a decade of high inflation and endless financial stress. Just as back then, the current shocks on commodity markets have further driven inflationary pressures on a global economy that was already under considerable stress.

According to Allied’s Head of Research & Valuations, Mr. George Lazaridis, “the previously noted strains on supply chains and the pent-up demand that emerged in 2021 after the initial shocks of the pandemic had already led most western economies to abandon their low inflation targets and focus all efforts in propping up the economy. The crisis in the Ukraine has brought this fickle balance into a full-on tailspin, pushing the boundaries of what governments and central bankers can do to counterbalance the negative effects that are pilling on. Current prices across a wide spectrum of commodities have risen at an equivalent pace to the price hike in oil noted during the 1973 embargo”.

Allied’s analyst added that “these price hikes have a near term positive effect on tonne-mile demand for shipping, as traders take advantage of the emerging price arbitrage opportunities that emerge around the globe. Market efficiencies have already started to break down, with most looking to import commodities from the lowest bidders and those with excess capacity rather than proximity. These effects were quick to make their presence felt, with several asymmetries arising between different freight routes and in turn the freight rates they command. Yet we are only within the initial stage of possible ripple effects from the current market shock”.

“Looking at the whole situation with a much longer time horizon in mind and you start to see possible signs of a considerable backlash. Excessively high levels of inflation will start to work as a major dampener on global markets, especially as there is little indication that wages will follow suit. As such consumption will surely take a hit as household savings begin to drain and most of the money flow starts shifting towards basic goods and the raw commodities they depend on. Emerging markets which are not rich in commodities will be the hardest hit, especially those classed as “the world’s factories”. Yet for shipping markets the overall long -term net effect is more difficult to define at this point. Commodity markets and their price arbitrage drive bulk shipping and international trade, yet without a health growth in consumer spending one wonders who this trade will be for in the end”, Mr. Lazaridis concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide