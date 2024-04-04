Shipping’s Demand in the U.S., Nigeria and China: What Lies Ahead?
Meanwhile, in Africa and more specifically, in Nigeria, “the Dangote oil refinery, a colossal undertaking costing approximately USD 20 billion since its construction began in July 2017, commenced production in January 2024. This massive refinery boasts a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, making it the largest in Africa upon reaching full capacity by the end of 2024. Nigeria, despite being one of the world’s leading oil producers, has historically relied on imports for nearly all its fuel needs due to a lack of domestic refining capacity. The Dangote refinery could be a game-changer in Nigeria’s quest for energy independence.
It has the potential to disrupt the roughly USD 17 billion annual gasoline trade route from Europe to Africa, putting additional pressure on European refineries already facing closure threats due to heightened competition. In 2023, roughly a third of Europe’s average gasoline exports (1.33 million barrels per day) went to West Africa, with Nigeria being the largest recipient. This potential drop in West African imports coincides with new environmental regulations in Northwest Europe. These regulations will force refineries to either adapt their operations, find new markets for lower-grade gasoline, or face closure”, Xclusiv said.
Finally, “despite an upside surprise in industrial production during the first months of 2024 and a gradual recovery following a 2023 slump, China’s economic and consumption growth prospects remain cautious. This cautiousness stems from limited government stimulus options, which constrain Beijing’s ability to boost investor confidence. A sustained manufacturing recovery could contribute to achieving the 2024 growth target. However, the lack of strong policy signals from the government has fuelled uncertainty surrounding China’s construction activity. This sector, a crucial consumer of steel, iron, crude oil, and oil products, remains a key wildcard in China’s demand outlook due to its embattled state. Renewed concerns about Chinese demand, coupled with ongoing geopolitical tensions, are weighing heavily on sentiment across commodity markets and the seaborne freight rate market”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide