Shipping’s Digitalization Race Sees Klaveness Hit 700% Increase on Digital Cargo Flow in Past 12 Months

As the digitalization movement continues to power industry players forward in the race to stay ahead of the game, Klaveness Digital announces bulk volumes shipped via the CargoValue platform now represent a 700% increase on physical cargo shipped by the group in the past 12 months.

“The industry’s digitalization agenda was no doubt expedited during the pandemic, more and more companies have realized the necessity of digital transformation to survivability and profitability, it’s now either get started or get left behind,” said Aleksander Stensby, Managing Director at Klaveness Digital.

The company’s flagship product CargoValue specializes in providing industrial companies with a digital twin of their seaborne supply chain and currently caters to a large portion of the aluminium industry outside of China. “The acquisition of key accounts in the mining industry, and our largest contract to date with the cement industry, have contributed to a swift increase,” adds Stensby, referencing the company’s recent announcement with Latin American cement giant Argos Cementos who signed on to overhaul 13 of their terminals with the company.

“For the Klaveness Group the milestone represents our strategic development,” says Michael Jørgensen, Head of Dry Bulk at Klaveness. Jørgensen adds that a focus on optimizing supply chains for its close industrial clients and seeking to benefit ship owner’s earnings potential through various structures is contributing to the continued growth, “at the same time, we see the scope for digital handling of freight and supply chain increasing by the minute and remain adamant that our independent business units solve the various aspects of the industry problems through a range of tools,” he concludes.

Klaveness Digital is a Norwegian technology company on a mission to bring shipping and logistics into the digital age. They develop intelligent solutions using the latest advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence, to solve the everyday problems that some of the world’s largest industrial companies are facing.

Torvald Klaveness is a pioneering shipping company with the vision to improve the nature of shipping and the ambition to make seaborn supply chains resilient, decarbonized, and cost-effective. The group today consists of five business units; Through Klaveness Combination Carriers, the company takes an active part in the transition to low-carbon shipping with the unique concept of combination carriers. Our Dry Bulk unit is a leading operator and service provider to the global dry bulk industry and manages the world’s largest Panamax Pool. Klaveness Ship Management manages the owned vessels from an environmental, technical, and commercial standpoint. Klaveness Digital has developed the world’s leading platform for managing seaborne supply chains. Our newest venture Klaveness ZeroLab is developing several initiatives to make low-and zero emission options available to our customers.

Source: Klaveness