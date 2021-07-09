By any estimate, the cost of renewing the global commercial shipping fleet to meet decarbonisation targets will run into trillions of dollars.

How can investors, be they traditional ship owners or more vogueish variants such as lessors, asset managers or private equity funds, make a reasonable summary of these issues and how they apply to the market for newbuilding or second-hand vessels such as oil tankers, gas carries, dry bulk vessels, ferries, container ships or even river-going barges? They can start by reading the significant new publication from Shipping Strategy Ltd, “Shipping’s Energy Transition and Investment Timing.”

This 45,000 word, 80 page report guides the reader through the relevant IMO regulations and decarbonisation policy in the major maritime nations. It surveys shipping’s decarbonisation status today, taking in retrofits, LNG fuel, hydrogen, ammonia and methanol, batteries and fuel cells, synthetic fuels and nuclear power.

The report reviews the case for investing today, considering the changing nature of ship finance, the “Dreadnought Effect” on first movers, and the “Betamax versus VHS” challenge of choosing a viable alternative to fuel oil. The current universe of ships, owners and lessors is surveyed by ship type as well as a look at leasing structures. The report ends with conclusions and recommendations for investors.

Mark Williams, founder and Managing Director of Shipping Strategy Ltd, says, “Investing in shipping’s energy transition is not just about technology. It is also about policy, about how shipping fits into the wider economy, about corporate sustainability in a century by the end of which geopolitics, energy, demographics and trade will look very different to their appearance at its beginning. Investors will want to see that shipping’s priorities tally with their own. This report assesses how shipping is shaping up to meet those priorities, and how investors can take advantage today.”

The report is available now for just GBP 799 (plus VAT where applicable).

