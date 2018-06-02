Ships’ Demolition Market Still Very Much Active

In what appears to be an encouraging sign, in terms of future tonnage supply, the ships’ demolition market seems to be very much alive. In its latest weekly report, Clarkson Platou Hellas noted that “despite Ramadan in full proceedings, there remains healthy competition in the market as Indian appears to be the forerunner now for available units that are not the larger tanker tonnage. We are now however starting to see the signs of the usual difficulties contacting those observing Ramadan and therefore a slowdown of activity could be witnessed hereon for the next few weeks, especially as Posidonia falls in the same period. The encouragement however is that all markets remain stable, particularly at the current levels, and therefore it is evident that a happy medium is in progress for both the Sellers and the Buyers.

As reported above, India has seemingly picked themselves up and are offering aggressively for their preferred tonnage with the larger tanker units still being acquired by their counterparts from Pakistan and Bangladesh. However, with Pakistan now being shrouded with such tonnage, many are now predicting a temporary withdrawal from purchasing additional units until actual ‘cutting’ of the units recently beached commences as a reminder for you, it will be at least one month and two ‘inspections’ later before any permission to start cutting is granted. The only potential issue that could affect sentiment in India in the near future is the uncertainty and concern surrounding their currency against the U.S. Dollar that appears to be weakening each week”, the shipbroker said.

In a separate note this week, Allied stated that “the ship recycling market seems to be in a state of recession for the time being, given that for a second week in a row we have witnessed a considerable drop in the overall activity noted. With just a handful of vessels being reported this week, the general sentiment towards the market seems to have remained unchanged, with most market participants having adopted a wait and see attitude, monitoring where the market for any frim guidance as to where things will go next. This has also been reflected in the softening in offered numbers, with most cash buyers taken a rather conservative stance for the time being, given the excess tonnage circulated in the market. Yet with all this going on, some good numbers are periodically seen in the market, when favorable deals exist and high spec units are heavily competed on by buyers. As for the other main demo destinations, China witnessed a considerable jump in its numbers, following the announcement regarding the ban, while it is still managing to hold these levels for the time being. However, even at these levels it looks increasingly difficult for them to really entice and be able to divert a considerable flow of candidates to their direction”.

In a separate note, GMS, the world’s leading cash buyer said that “having taken in a majority of the larger LDT (wet) tonnage from unsold Cash Buyer inventories since the market reopened for tankers, Pakistan finally started to cool off this week as the few open Buyers presented far less aggressive numbers on proposed units. It was therefore surprising to witness both India (and even Bangladesh to an extent) to have crept up in such a coordinated and timely manner, to finish the week on firmer offerings. As such, India managed to creep past Pakistan, to end the week as the leader on the market rankings. Meanwhile, despite several market sales having taken place, there has been a marked slowdown in the supply of meaningful tonnage of late, even as the total number of VLCCs sold for the year teeters around the 30 mark. With summer holidays, the impending monsoon season & the religious month of Ramadan in the Indian sub-continent, and upcoming week of Posidonia in Greece, it seems likely to be a quieter period of activity over the next month or so.

The Pakistani market will certainly need some digestion time, given that at least 10 VLCCs have been sold to Gadani Recyclers over the past few weeks. This market will also need some time to adjust (in terms of appropriately addressing any new regulatory requirements) for the cutting of tankers, considering this market has recycled none during the recent 18 month market closure. Currencies have also been a major source of worry (especially in India and Turkey) over the recent past, but the overall positive performance of local steel plate prices has quelled some of those concerns (particularly in India and Bangladesh) this week”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide