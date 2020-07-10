Ships Increasingly Risk Legal Actions In Malacca And Singapore Region

The waters in and around the Straits of Malacca and Singapore can pose various risks to ships, one of which is conducting activities outside designated areas, if the ship is not simply transiting continuously and expeditiously.

BIMCO has noticed that some ships engaging in activities in Indonesia territorial waters have been intercepted by Indonesian authorities and sanctioned by means of detention, arrests and/or immigration sanctions on seafarers.

To assist members, BIMCO has gathered information in this regard and members are advised to take precaution while operating in this area. Full text of information and advice can be found here.

Source: BIMCO