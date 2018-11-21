Ships’ Sales Higher and Higher

As 2018 nears its end, more and more ship owners are taking a dip in the S&P market with activity strong across the board. Of course, this activity is also extended in the newbuilding sector as well. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that it was “a very interesting week for the newbuilding market, with plenty of fresh orders coming to light these past few days. At this point the dry bulk sector seems to have taken the lead in terms of activity despite the comparatively poor market trends still being witnessed in the freight market. As such it was fairly impressive to see a single order for 10 Capesize vessels at a China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao shipyard, although it is worth stating that this was made by local owners. Nevertheless there does seem to still be a positive outlook for the future prospects of the market, despite the steep corrections noted in the freight market during the past month or so. With all other main sector moving in a relatively attuned direction in terms of new order placing, and given that we are merely at the half point mark of the final quarter of the year, we can anticipate a robust flow of fresh projects to emerge before the year comes to a close”, Allied noted.

Meanwhile, in the secondhand market this week, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that it recorded strong week-on-week activity levels. “Starting with the Dry Bulk sector, Singapore based buyers were reported contracting a 4 Capesizes deal: “New Huzhou”, “New Quzhou” and “New Taizhou” around 175,000 dwt 2010 built Jinhai and the Capesize “New Shanghai” around 180,000 dwt 2011 built Dalian were reported sold enbloc at $98 mln. The Capesize “Attikos” around 178,000 dwt 2012 built Sundong was rumored sold to Navios Maritime with a cash plus shares structure equating to a total of $32.5 mln. The Post Panamax “Huoyo” around 93,000 dwt 2007 built Namura was reported sold at $14.8 mln while the Kamsarmax “Tenten” around 81,000 dwt 2012 built New Century was committed at excess of $18 mln. The “Ocean Wind” around 76,000 dwt 2006 built Imabari was reported sold at $10.7 mln while the older 2001 “Alcyon” was sold at $7.45 mln. On the Supramax size the 58,000 dwt 2010 built Yangzhou vessels “Walsall” and “Wigan” were both reported sold on a bank driven sale at $11 mln each to Asiatic-LLoyd while the “Ocean Carrier” and the “Ocean Vendor” both around 56,000 dwt 2012 built Tianjin Xingang were reported sold at $23 mln enbloc to Chinese buyers. On the smaller sizes, “Asian Beauty” around 28,000 dwt 2011 built Shimanami was reported sold at $9 mln with t/c back to Japanese buyers while the 2 laker vessels “Bora” around 29,000 dwt 2010 Wuhu Xinglian and sister vessel “Mistral” 2010 built was sold enbloc to Canfornav at $17 mln. On the tanker market, MR2 vessels “Alpine Minute” and “Alpine Mistery” both around 49,000 dwt Hyudai Mipo 2009 built have been sold on an enbloc deal at $17 mln each to Norden while the “Maersk Misaki” around 47,000 dwt 2011 built was reported sold at $16.70 mln. LR1 vessels “King Daniel” and “King Douglas” both around 73,000 dwt 2009 built New times were reported sold at $13.5 mln to Norwegian KS buyers while the 1 year younger “FPMC P Glory” aound 74,000 dwt 2009 built STX was committed in the low/mids $14 mln. The Aframax tanker “Yasa Golden Horn” around 116,000 dwt 2007 built Samsung was committed at $20.5 mln while the “Petrovsk” around 106,000 dwt 2004 built Tsuneishi was sold to clients of NGM Energy at $13.5 mln”, Banchero Costa concluded.

Allied Shipbroking added that “on the dry bulk side, another week of fair volume of transactions took place in the SnP market, underlying the strong buying interest the market is currently enjoying. However, given the sharp correction from the side of earnings (in the Capesize segment mainly), a perplexed sentiment towards the market has already started to emerge. Given also the sensitivity of the SnP market to the overall future outlook, we have to wait and see how things will evolve over the upcoming weeks. On the tanker side, a considerable boost in transactions has been noted over the past couple of days, possibly as a mere reflection of the better freight market climate seen as of late. The highlight of the week of course was the massive en bloc deal for 13 small modern aged tankers which went for a total of around US$ 350.0mill. Moreover, with the overall sector still being in a recovery mode, we can expect many interesting deals taking shape in the short run”, the shipbroker concluded.



Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide