Shipserv To Deliver Full Integration Solution For Amos Group Ltd

ShipServ, the world’s leading maritime e-procurement platform, today announced it is set to deliver a full supplier integration solution for AMOS Group Ltd, the SGX-listed global provider of diversified products services and solutions to the marine and offshore industries. The new full integration solution will enable AMOS Group to increase efficiencies and the speed of processing multiple transactions, significantly reducing labour time as well as quickly responding to RFQs. This will help drive customer retention and the ability to win more business through faster turnaround times.

The development is an important part of AMOS Group’s digitalisation strategy, which includes investing in the implementation of a new ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system as it looks to strengthen its global customer network and deliver a campaign of facility modernisation and certification. This is designed to deliver efficiency improvements and enhance capabilities across its 11 international locations in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The company also recently opened its newly upgraded Logistics and Fulfilment Centre in Gul Circle, Singapore.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr Dan Tan, Chief Executive Officer, AMOS Group said:

“The shipping and offshore markets are being transformed by the opportunities of digitalisation and using technology to drive efficiencies and improve the ability and performance in responding to customer demands and delivering more value. Our focus is on providing our customers with a modern, seamless and streamlined logistics and supply infrastructure; integrating the ShipServ trading platform into our ERP system is a critical component to achieving this and an important element within our digitalisation journey.”

Prior to the integration, AMOS Group was utilising ShipServ’s SmartSupplier solution, the advanced Outlook-style order management tool used to prioritise and manage transactions. As AMOS Group has grown and expanded, the number of transactions that it processes daily has also risen exponentially. By fully integrating with the ShipServ platform, AMOS Group can respond to RFQs and quote directly from its new ERP system, which enables it to better automate the fulfilment of orders with existing and prospective customers, as well as providing greater visibility and control over the entire process. As re-typing is eliminated with this solution, manual errors are also significantly reduced and efficiencies gained through significant time savings. The increased speed in processing transactions and responding to customers and prospective buyers also increases competitive advantage, which enables AMOS Group to better connect with major clients, drive retention and win more business.

The integration will be phased, with the initial steps focusing on integrating its Shanghai and Hong Kong offices with the ShipServ platform, followed by the Korea office in phase two.

Sharon Gill, Senior VP Sales and General Manager Singapore, ShipServ said:

“When the number of transactions that a supplier processes reaches a critical mass, full integration with the ShipServ platform provides a significant return on investment. They benefit from significant savings in labour time throughout the year driving operational, productivity and transactional efficiencies. It also provides them with total control and transparency over the entire RFQ and order transaction process with customers and prospects, automating outbound and inbound information, quotes and purchase orders. The development in AMOS Group adopting our most advanced supplier solution also demonstrates the strength of our relationship with the company, the value we provide and how e-procurement is seen as a fundamental element within the digitalisation of the maritime industry.”

Quinny Lei, VP, Group Information Technology, AMOS Group, commented:

“Integrating into the ShipServ platform creates economies of scale that makes sound commercial and operational sense for AMOS Group. We have experienced real growth over the past few years and have developed our IT infrastructure to support this, of which the implementation of our new ERP has been a critical step. As we continue to see a significant increase in the RFQs and transactions we need to handle, moving to a full integrated solution with ShipServ will deliver significant efficiencies in the transaction process and helps us to deliver quickly for our customers, and provide them with the high level of service they expect from AMOS Group.”

Source: ShipServ