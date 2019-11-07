SHIPTEK 2019 Anchors in Greece for its 12th edition

One of the leading Marine industry event, Shiptek anchored on the maritime metropolis of Greece to celebrate its 12th edition this year. Organised by Biz Events Management in association with Aries Group of Companies, the conference and awards ceremony was scheduled at Divani Caravel Hotel, Macedonia Hall, Athens, Greece, on 6th November 2019.

Focusing on the Green Shipping technology and IMO 2020 regulations, ShipTek discussed on the future trade patterns, and become a platform for them to forge new foundations for longer term business growth. Besides the much-appreciated green shipping conference, the event also witnessed ShipTek International Maritime Awards where industry veterans who have been instrumental in proposing creative and innovative maritime were honored for their accomplishments.

Mr. Stylianos Mavrelos, Technical Director, Capital Ship Management Corp. was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his profound contributions to the well-being of the industry. Another Special Award for Excellence in Professional Services-Marine was bestowed upon Mr. Nikolaos Mastoris, General Manager – Coral Shipping Corp.

Bulk Operator of the year was bestowed upon STAR BULK; Best OEM of the Year was presented to Pacific Green Marine Technologies (PGMT); HELINTEC was presented with Best Service Provider- Marine Award; Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd. was presented with Tanker Operator of the Year; Rising Star – Organization award was provided to Samos Steamship Co.; Classification Society of the Year was presented to Bureau Veritas; and Hellenic Maritime Museum was presented with Best Regional Maritime Heritage Organization award

With record participation, ShipTek 2019 – Greece edition proved to be a memorable event altogether. The event was sponsored by Pacific Green Marine Technologies (Cocktail Sponsor); The Greek Section of SNAME was the event Supporting Organization.

Our Media Partners included Hellenic Shipping News, UFO, Project Cargo Network, Cargo Connections, Freight book, World Oils, Marasi News, Green Journal, Robban Assafina Magazine and Petro Finder and Our Supporting Partners included International Freight Network, Specialist Freight Networks, World Freight Network, Globalia Logistics Network, The Corporative Logistics Network and Conqueror Freight network.

Biz events Management a subsidiary of Aries Group of Companies with a track record of more than a decade in the Event Management field. The firm conducts various industry related seminars and conferences which not only pave way for new opportunities but also help the industry to stay connected and in touch with the constant change required to progress and evolve.

Source: Shiptek