ShipTracks Launches Competitive Edge For Harbor Docking Industry

“I enjoy tracking all our jobs manually,” said no one ever in the harbor docking industry. The necessary task of tracking competitors’ orders – and even one’s own – is a laborious undertaking, ridden with managing multiple screens, multiple data sources, and even excel spreadsheets, with essentially no way of comparing performance metrics against competitors or one’s own jobs.

With Job Insights, users effortlessly gain situational awareness of their own jobs, their competitors’ jobs, port activity, and performance metrics, in both an exportable, searchable list form and a graphically detailed dashboard (Picture 1). This previously unreachable data, now visualized for quick and easy comprehension, offers users a competitive advantage with tools and actionable insights to optimize mobilization and demobilization times, track speed efficiency for fuel optimization, analyze ports for expansion, and visualize customer and competitor activities, all automatically.

For enterprise users looking to evaluate the competitive landscape for market gains, Job Insights is your solution. Job Insights can be run in any date range, is updated in near real-time, and multiple jobs may be selected and graphically compared side by side for any port. Additionally, when a ship owner questions performance, tug assistance, or a billing dispute arises, video playback of the job is available at the touch of a button and can be exported to any non-ShipTracks user for viewing (Picture 2).

At the core of ShipTracks’ mission is to continually add value to its customers. “I’ve always seen AIS as a conduit to partnering with other companies, creating new products, and fueling analytics to solve real problems for our customers,” says Charles Riley, President and Founder of ShipTracks. “We track and analyze every aspect of every job, so you don’t have to.”

ShipTracks has long been synonymous with the harbor docking industry, offering unrivaled coastal and inland AIS coverage, an innovative integration with harbor docking software heavyweight Helm Operations, and most recently with the successful launch of their integration product Competitor Jobs Automation which saves users significant time and labor in automatically tracking select competitor jobs from select ports and directly importing its data from ShipTracks’ AIS webapp into a user’s Helm environment.

With Job Insights, ShipTracks delivers something never before seen in the harbor docking industry: complete clarity at any port of all harbor docking jobs. With ShipTracks Job Insights, you see 100% of port activity for you and your competitors, in real time, creating actionable insights that can grow top line revenue, decrease fuel burn, and improve operations on every job.

Source: ShipTracks