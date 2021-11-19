Shipyard in E.China’s Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan reports one COVID-19 case on overseas ship

A shipyard in East China’s Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, one of the world’s busiest cargo hubs, reported one COVID-19 case, a Romanian sailor, on a ship from overseas on Wednesday.

The sailor was transferred to a medical institution for quarantine on Wednesday, and did not leave the ship before the case was confirmed. According to the sailor, he tested positive for coronavirus overseas in December 2020 and boarded the ship in July 2021 after recovering.

The ship, which came from Malta, entered Shenzhen on August 10 and arrived at Zhoushan, East China’s Zhejiang Province on October 5. After two nucleic acid tests for all crew members, the ship entered the shipyard for maintenance.

Following an epidemiological investigation carried out by local disease control departments, all 6,682 persons involved, including 19 close contacts have tested negative in the first round of nucleic acid testing, with 340 environmental samples collected from the ship and the factory also testing negative. At present, the shipyard and the staff dormitory are both under closed management.a

Source: Global Times