SHI’s SVESSEL® wins Bureau Veritas Approval in Principle

At Gastech 2019 taking place in Houston this week, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. received an Approval In Principle (AIP) from Bureau Veritas for its development of the SVESSEL® smartship solution. A certificate of approval was provided to Joon Ou Nam, the President & CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. by Philippe Cambos, a Director of Bureau Veritas, at a ceremony on SHI’s Gastech exhibition stand.

Gijsbert de Jong, Marketing & Sales Director for Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said “As we are seeing the rapid development of smart solutions to enhance ship performance and efficiency using remote access, cyber security is becoming increasingly important. SHI’s SVESSEL® solution fits right into this digitalization drive and we are pleased to provide SHI with our Approval in Principle in accordance with the technical requirements of the Bureau Veritas SYS-COM cyber security notation, which aims at improving the cyber resilience level of connected ships.”

Director of Ship and Offshore Performance Research Center of SHI, Dr. Hyun Joe Kim, said “We are pleased to receive the AiP from BV for the BV SYS-COM Notation on our smart ship solution, SVESSEL®, which demonstrates that SHI can provide not only advanced and smart solutions but also safe ship solutions to our clients. This is an important milestone for us on the way to develop the smart ship solutions to provide more benefits in ship operations to our clients. We hope to continue the collaboration with BV for better cyber security technology and environment.”

SAMSUNG Smart Ship Solution, SVESSEL®, focuses on complete digitalization of the ship and its applications to efficiently and safely assist operations. The digitalized ship is reconstructed from building specifications, design drawings and test reports, known as a Digital Twin, which is a core element of SVESSEL®. A remote operation system is prepared for semi-autonomous functions for an onshore control center. “It will lead to a dramatic reduction in preventable losses due to human errors. Our ultimate goal is to bring the most innovative changes to the marine industry with autonomous ships”, Dr. Kim concluded.

Source: Bureau Veritas