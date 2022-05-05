Shoreham Port announce acquisition of chandlery business

We are pleased to announce the acquisition of G.P Barnes Ltd, the popular chandlery business based at Lady Bee Marina, Southwick.

Founded in 1972 by Graham Barnes, the yacht chandlers have served the marina community in the area for fifty years. We intend to continue to provide a quality service for both visiting and permanent leisure users. Graham has taken the decision to start a well-earned retirement.

Julian Seaman, Harbour Master/Director of Marine Operations commented “We would like to thank Graham for his outstanding commitment to the marina users at Lady Bee over the past fifty years. Graham has been a fantastic partner to the Port and we look forward to taking the business that he has built forward in the future.”

Graham Barnes commented “We are delighted Shoreham Port is acquiring our yacht chandlers, which was started fifty years ago. We have worked closely with Shoreham Port for many years, managing Lady Bee Marina.

Graham continued “We must thank all our loyal staff that have contributed to the success of our yacht chandlers and share a special thanks to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years. The time has now come to look to more leisurely pursuits, which will probably include boating!”

The acquisition of G.P Barnes Ltd will take place on a phased basis in the months ahead, with Graham supporting us in delivering an effective transition for all users. All jobs will be retained as part of the acquisition, with the Port planning on growing the chandlery team to serve our expanding marinas.

Source: Shoreham Port