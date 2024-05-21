Short squeeze may be followed by bigger EUR/USD rally

EUR/USD, which rallied from 1.0601 to 1.0895 the moment that traders sold short, could continue to rise while traders return to the bullish bets that they have long favoured.

Since September 2022 traders have preferred to gamble on EUR/USD rising but opted to book profits after the pair reached 1.1139 at the end last year. From that point the pair dropped to 1.0601 in April which is when speculators turned short for the first time in 19 months.

The moment traders were short EUR/USD rallied, reaching 1.0895 in just one month, and traders have reversed bets. But their wagers on a rise are small – roughly one-tenth of the bullish positions held in December last year.

There is far less speculation to restrain a rally which has started from a substantially higher base than the 1.0448 start point for the October-December rise. During that 2023 rise traders doubled bullish bets from $10 billion to $20 billion with EUR/USD gaining almost 6 cents.

If traders were to establish a similar sized bullish bet EUR/USD could rise beyond last year’s 1.1276 high, and traders often return to bets that have previously rewarded them. With EUR/USD still well below December’s peak traders may be able to buy below the level where they took profits.

Source: Reuters