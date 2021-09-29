Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd to acquire bulk carrier

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for acquisition of one Bulk carrier of 35,152 DWT and will be delivered to us between 15th October, 2021 to 30th November, 2021.

Shares of Shreyas Shipping And Logistics Limited was last trading in BSE at Rs. 376.25 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 358.8. The total number of shares traded during the day was 23034 in over 1326 trades.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs. 376.7 and intraday low of 352.1. The net turnover during the day was Rs. 8482182.

Source: Equity Bulls