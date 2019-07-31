Shreyas Shipping and Logistics (NSE:SHREYAS) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ So it seems the smart money knows that debt – which is usually involved in bankruptcies – is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited (NSE:SHREYAS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can’t fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company’s debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Shreyas Shipping and Logistics’s Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Shreyas Shipping and Logistics had ₹2.99b of debt, up from ₹2.62b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has ₹100.8m in cash leading to net debt of about ₹2.89b.

How Strong Is Shreyas Shipping and Logistics’s Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Shreyas Shipping and Logistics had liabilities of ₹2.07b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹2.02b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹100.8m in cash and ₹1.96b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹2.03b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of ₹2.87b. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company’s debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics’s debt is only 4.1 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 2.9 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn’t want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Worse, Shreyas Shipping and Logistics’s EBIT was down 46% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball’s chance in hell of paying off that debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can’t view debt in total isolation; since Shreyas Shipping and Logistics will need earnings to service that debt. So if you’re keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Shreyas Shipping and Logistics burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, Shreyas Shipping and Logistics’s conversion of EBIT to free cash flow left us tentative about the stock, and its EBIT growth rate was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. And furthermore, its net debt to EBITDA also fails to instill confidence. Taking into account all the aforementioned factors, it looks like Shreyas Shipping and Logistics has too much debt. That sort of riskiness is ok for some, but it certainly doesn’t float our boat. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you’ve also come to that realization, you’re in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics’s earnings per share history for free.

Of course, if you’re the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don’t hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

