Shreyas Shipping & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 195.88% in the September 2021 quarter

Sales decline 45.12% to Rs 75.34 crore

Net profit of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics rose 195.88% to Rs 29.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales declined 45.12% to Rs 75.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 137.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2021Sep. 2020% Var.Sales75.34137.29 -45 OPM %44.9810.97 -PBDT33.6214.79 127 PBT29.9210.17 194 NP29.449.95 196

Source: Capital Market