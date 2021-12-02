Shypple offers new sustainability solutions

The Rotterdam-based digital freight forwarding platform Shypple, offers new features to minimize customers’ CO2 emissions. Shypple’s ambition is to become the world’s most sustainable digital forwarder and reduce customer shipping emissions. The goal is to lead the way in reducing the maritime carbon footprint and realize the needed change in the traditional freight forwarding industry.

If the shipping industry were a country, it would be the 6th largest polluter in the world. And if the industry continues on the same track, it will be responsible for 17% of the global CO2 emissions by 2050.

Shypple is on a mission, to offer more sustainable shipping solutions and to provide data-driven insights customers need to streamline their logistics and reduce their footprint. The Shypple platform provides end-to-end transparency and control over the entire logistics processes. As a result, users benefit from operational efficiencies of up to 30 percent and gain insight into their transportation emissions. To take the next step, Shypple provides three sustainable initiatives.

Offset carbon

In partnership with ForestNation, Shypple plants trees in Tanzania to offset carbon emissions and encourages customers to do the same onits platform. Whereas it usually takes 40 years to offset carbon this way, by planting 10x more trees Shypple does it in five.

Biofuels

The use of biofuels is a major step forward in reducing the carbon footprint of the shipping industry. The Shypple platform promotes the use of biofuels, enabling customers to have their cargo shipped more sustainably.

Data driven route plans

Shypple partners with SeaRoutes, a GLEC-certified organization, to provide customers with highly accurate well-to-tank and tank-to-wheel CO2 numbers for each shipment.

“If you look at the carbon footprint in the transport industry, there is a lot to gain. We are very excited about the services our platform provides, that support our goal to positively change the industry and make a positive impact to the world,” says Jarell Habets, CEO and founder of Shypple. “Sustainability is a core value within Shypple. Our organization operates in a fully climate-positive way, and we have the ambition to be a driver of change in the entire sector.”

Source: Shypple