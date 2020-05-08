Sichterman Launches The Libertas 15m And Felicitatem 20m

Sichterman has launched the first Libertas 15M and Felicitatem 20M at their shipyard in Workum, The Netherlands. With these aluminium yachts, the Dutch boutique yacht builder adds two vessels to its fleet, after the launch of the Inveni 18m in May 2019.

Just like the Inveni 18M, the Libertas and the Felicitatem are the result of a collaboration between designer Cor D. Rover, naval architect Van Oossanen and yacht builder Workumer Yachtservice.

Due to a smart building process and a disruptive interior program, the shipyard was able to complete the build of the Libertas within just 7 months and the Felicitatem within 9 months.

The Libertas and the Felicitatem are the result of a collaboration between designer Cor D. Rover, naval architect Van Oossanen and yacht builder Workumer Yachtservice.

Libertas 15M



The Libertas 15M is a versatile yacht designed for long days out on the water as well as being a trustworthy tender for superyacht owners. What sets this yacht apart is the timeless design and the Fast Planing Hull engineered by Van Oossanen. With a maximum of 40 knots with only 2x Volvo Penta IPS 950 and Seakeeper technology eliminating boat roll up to 95%, the Libertas offers both speed and great comfort for a maximum of 14 persons.

The ‘Fantastic Eclectic’ interior, one of the 3 styles from the interior program, is an exciting fusion of glamour and beauty, artistically decorated to create an exclusive experience. The perfect style for a home away from home, providing the perfect balance between classic and contemporary design.

Felicitatem 20M

With the Felicitatem Sichterman offers 20 meters of pure comfort, luxury and pleasure. The Fast Displacement Hull Form and the Hull Vane by Van Oossanen, combined with Seakeeper technology, results in a vessel which has superyacht comfort and efficiency, saving up to 20% of fuel.

The ‘Sporty Elegance’ style in the interior shows elegant lines flow into dynamic details, borrowed from the world of classy sports cars. The interior presents a fresh and inviting Mediterranean style, characterized by simple and romantic aesthetics of Southern European countries.

The Felicitatem has three sundecks, a Sonos entertainment system and an airconditioned lounge with floor heating. Up to six guests can overnight in two master bedrooms and a twin bed cabin.

A flybridge with steering and a seperate captain’s cabin assures both top service and privacy.3

Source: Sichterman