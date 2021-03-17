Siemens Healthineers and Geis Group speed up dangerous goods logistics

For many companies, entering the world of digitalization is still costly and complex. The INFr8 dangerous goods platform makes it quick and inexpensive, whether using the web interface or opting for EDI communication. For example, the Geis Group, based in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt, digitalized the registration of dangerous goods for its customer Siemens Healthineers within a few weeks with the support of the IT service provider DAKOSY.

“Our challenge was that we needed a really efficient digital solution for Siemens Healthineers’ registration of dangerous goods – and we needed it fast. DAKOSY presented its dangerous goods platform to us, featuring the alternative usage variants EDI and web. An interface programming with subsequent testing would have been too time-consuming. We were able to start with the web solution quickly,” says Jochen Maul, Manager of Logistics, explaining the decision-making process, and continues: “INFr8 now supports us with very good features, thanks to which we have been able to greatly reduce documentation errors and to minimize the data entry work for dangerous goods declarations.”

The features include the integration of the IATA database, which validates the corresponding dangerous goods data when the UN number is entered, as well as an option to store master data, and also the so-called “snippets,” behind which individual text elements, such as emergency contact numbers, are hidden. Mr. Maul also points out that the digitalized dangerous goods declaration can be used to automatically generate and print out the shipping label and the accompanying ADR document – including the calculation of tunnel codes and dangerous goods points. Both these functions have become indispensable, and have decisively contributed to the optimization of processes.

Siemens Healthineers confirms increased efficiency in the handling of dangerous goods transports. Heiko Ansorge, Head of Supply Chain Solutions for the Service Business at Siemens Healthineers, emphasizes that the company has been able to achieve noticeably faster, more secure and more transparent processes thanks to INFr8. “Using the web-based platform, we have the certainty that in case of an input error on a dangerous goods document, the authorized partners at the airport can change it on the platform without having to go through lots of formalities, thus ensuring the timely departure of our urgently-needed spare parts on the way to the customer.”

Looking ahead to the next few months, Geis, Siemens Healthineers and all other users of the platform can expect further innovations. DAKOSY, provider and operator of INFr8, plans to integrate the automated generation of dangerous goods accompanying documents for maritime transport (IMO) and road and rail transport (ADR and RID) by the end of the year.

Source: DAKOSY AG