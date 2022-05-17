Signal Maritime Services joins the Sea Cargo Charter

Signal Maritime Services, a commercial ship management company with a focus on digital analytics and management methods, is the 33rd company to join the Sea Cargo Charter, and its first Greek Signatory.

“The Sea Cargo Charter is a great initiative that assists the alignment of all maritime partners towards the industry’s decarbonization goals. We are excited to be part of an association that acts as a key enabler for environmentally conscious changes and we very much look forward to contributing to this endeavour,” said Panos Dimitracopoulos, CEO, Signal Maritime Services.

Sea Cargo Charter Signatories commit to benchmarking their bulk chartering activities against the IMO ambition to reduce GHG emissions from international shipping by at least 50 percent by 2050. Signatories report their climate alignment scores on an annual basis.

“I welcome Signal Maritime Services’ decision to join the Sea Cargo Charter,” added Jan Dieleman, President, Cargill Ocean Transportation and Chair of the Sea Cargo Charter Association. “They bring a unique perspective as the first Greek Signatory and good understanding of the data linked to our initiative and I look forward to their contributions.”

Measuring and tracking emission data is the first necessary step in any company’s or industry’s decarbonization journey

To date, Signatories include: ADM, AMAGGI, Anglo American, Bunge, Cargill Ocean Transportation, Chevron, COFCO International, Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP), Diamond Bulk Carriers, Dow, Eagle Bulk, Enviva, Equinor, Global Chartering, Golden-Agri Maritime, Gunvor Group, Holcim Trading, K+S Minerals and Agriculture, Klaveness Combination Carriers, Louis Dreyfus Company, Maersk Tankers, Navig8, Norden, Nova Marine Carriers, NYK Bulkship (Atlantic), Rubis Energie, Shell, Signal Maritime Services, Tata Steel, Torvald Klaveness, TotalEnergies, Trafigura, and Viterra Chartering.

All responsible bulk charterers are invited to join.

Source: Signal Maritime Services