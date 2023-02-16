Signal Mutual names APM Terminals North America for prestigious Industry Safety Leadership Award

Signal Mutual, the largest federal longshore and harbor workers’ compensation insurance provider in the United States has named APM Terminals North America as the recipient of the company’s ’s Industry Safety Leadership Award for the 2021-22 year.

Signal’s award criteria is based on the premise that most employee injuries are preventable and the most important way to reduce claims is by preventing them through safety. A strong safety culture and program prevents accidents and injuries from occurring and minimizing the severity of accidents that do occur. Specific criteria for the award includes having an effective and healthy Safety Culture that has clear leadership visibility and engagement (i.e. regular site walks with employee observations and engagement); other visibility/engagement leading indicators implemented that enhance safety culture and performance.

“This award is a tribute to our entire team, including our Labor Partners. We have used leader-led gembas to talk with our team to constantly look for any potential gaps in our standard operating procedures as a way to prevent risk. This ongoing dialogue identifies issues we need to focus on and prevent. The process confirmation is seen in the safety record generated and represented by this award. We will continue to work hard to continuously improve our terminal safety efforts, “ said Leo Huisman, Head of APM Terminals Americas.

Three out of four APM Terminals U.S. terminals are insured with Signal – APM Terminals Elizabeth, New Jersey; APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles, California; and South Florida Container Terminal, Miami, Florida. Signal’s leadership, safety consultants and claims adjusters visit these locations several times a year. (APM Terminals Mobile, Alabama is insured by a separate company, ALMA, and has won the ALMA Safety Award for the second year in a row.)

Signal’s award announcement reads: “Your outstanding safety performance is a credit to your company and employees and serves as a model to the entire Signal Mutual family of companies. It is through the dedication to safety by companies like yours that employees are kept safe while at work and return home to their families each day.”

There are over 200 Signal members – and all members are maritime employers subject to the federal longshore and harbor workers’ compensation act. The members include terminal operators, stevedores, mechanics, shipbuilding and other maritime employers.

Source: APM Terminals