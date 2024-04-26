Signal’s technology resolves fundamental problems in energy performance and emissions compliance in an asset-light way

In the realm of shipping, the interplay between consumption efficiency, financial implications, and environmental impact is increasingly crucial. Enhanced consumption efficiency not only contributes to cost savings but also mitigates the environmental footprint. For commercial operators, such as pool operators, implementing real-time energy consumption monitoring systems emerges as a strategic imperative. By closely monitoring energy usage, operators can identify inefficiencies, optimize routes, and adjust operational practices to enhance both financial performance and environmental sustainability. In this landscape, investing in technologies and practices that promote consumption efficiency brings a strategic advantage.

Accurately and dynamically monitoring a vessel’s energy consumption and emissions poses a considerable challenge within the shipping industry. While owners and technical managers have the option to install sensors and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices to gather data, there are complexities in achieving real-time monitoring across vast maritime operations. Unlike other industries where monitoring systems can be seamlessly integrated, the maritime environment presents unique challenges due to the remote and dynamic nature of vessel operations.

Commercial operators rely on data provided by humans, which typically involves manual entries into reporting systems. However, this reliance on manual input introduces the potential for errors and inconsistencies in reporting. There is a pressing need for advancements in technology and data collection methodologies within the maritime sector to enhance the accuracy and reliability of monitoring systems and enable increased efficiency in daily operations.

Responding to this need, Signal has developed and refined a solution over the years to obtain accurate daily data directly from vessels. The approach involves a ‘plug and play’ system for processing noon reports and calculating actual emissions, requiring no installation on the vessel or office infrastructure, and can be operational within a single day.

This streamlined solution is designed with simplicity in mind, featuring a user-friendly format with only essential fields necessary for Captains, Operators, and Performance Analysts to efficiently perform their tasks. Signal’s focus extends beyond mere data collection; they aim to enhance data quality through robust validations and comparison with third-party sources such as weather data and Automatic Identification System (AIS) information. By leveraging external data sets and implementing stringent validation measures, Signal’s solution offers a comprehensive and reliable means of monitoring energy consumption and emissions including CII rating and EU Allowances, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions for their fleet.

The demand for accurate and efficient monitoring of vessel energy consumption and emissions extends across the entire shipping industry, making Signal’s solution relevant to a wide range of stakeholders; from asset-light operators who charter-in vessels to asset-heavy companies and technical managers seeking noon reports validation for compliance and submission to authorities. Moreover, Signal is transforming their in-house tool into a comprehensive end-to-end product, ensuring seamless integration into existing shipping systems and verifiers. With a major shipping player already onboarded, Signal is rapidly building a robust pipeline to contribute in resolving common challenges among shipping operators.

