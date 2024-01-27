Significant decrease in the monthly volume of Russian coal flows to China with the start of January

The dry freight market in the third week of January continued to exhibit a persistent weakening trend in the Capesize segment. Concurrently, there was a notable surge in the number of ballasters in the Southeast Africa region as we approach the month’s end. Analysing the demand side and the growth in tonne days reveals a pronounced downward trajectory across all vessel size categories. This, coupled with the rising count of ballasters, is expected to exert further pressure on the freight market.

Examining the significant vessel size segments, an intriguing observation (as depicted in the attached image) is the declining trend initiated in January of the current year regarding the volume of Russian coal shipments to China. This stands in contrast to the peaks witnessed in January of both 2022 and 2023. While the exact percentage of decrease is yet to be determined by month-end, it appears that Russia is ceding ground to its Asian coal customers, with China increasingly turning to Australian coal as an alternative.

The dry freight market has demonstrated a weakening trend in the Capesize, contrasted by a relatively steady momentum observed in the Supramax and Handysize segments.

Capesize vessel freight rates from Brazil to North China from Brazil to North China have dipped below $20 per ton, marking a 40% decline compared to the last peak registered in early December.

Panamax vessel freight rates from the Continent to the Far East currently stand at $39 per tonne, with market sentiment hovering just below the $40 per tonne mark.

Supramax vessel freight rates on the Indo-ECI route have maintained a sentiment around $10 per tonne, reminiscent of levels recorded in mid-August. Nevertheless, the market sentiment remains resistant to a weaker trend below the $10 per tonne mark.

Handysize freight rates for the NOPAC Far East route have remained relatively stable at around $29/tonne, $2/tonne lower than at the end of December.

SECTION 2/ SUPPLY

Supply Trend Lines for Key Load Areas

Ballasters (#vessels) Increasing

In terms of the number of ballast ships, the picture remains mixed, with growth in the Capesize, Panamax, and Supramax size segments, while indications of a decline are recorded in the Panamax size.

Capesize SE Africa: The number of ballasters surpassed exceeded the annual average remarkable at the start of the year with the number of ships stood at 118, with a persistent consecutive weekly increase. (annual average ~98).

Panamax SE Africa: The number of ballasts following the record lows seen at the end of the year ~70, there has been a series of weekly increases with the number eventually surpassing the annual average of 120 and exceeding 130.

Supramax SE Asia: The number of ballast ships has held an increasing trend above 100, while the last low recorded at the end of the year was at around 93.

Handysize NOPAC: The number of ballast ships dropped to 78, fuelling a level of positive expectations for the freight market momentum following a sudden peak in the first two weeks of January, when the number stood at 90.

SECTION 3/ DEMAND

Summary of Dry Bulk Demand, per Ship Size

Tonne Days Decreasing

Since the commencement of the new year, there has been a consistent and notable decline in the growth of demand tonne days. This decline is particularly pronounced in the Capesize and Panamax segments, where a significant downward revision has been observed.

Capesize: The ongoing downward trend has now reached its lowest point, matching the levels seen in week 48. This contrasts with the last peak, which was recorded during the final week of the previous year.

Panamax: The decline mirrors the steep downward trend observed in the Capesize category, with a concurrent decrease in the larger vessel size categories since the conclusion of week 50.

Supramax: The current growth rate has reached its lowest point since the conclusion of week 42. Regrettably, there are no indications of an imminent upward trend, as demand continues to exert even greater pressure on the large vessel size segments.

Handysize: The smaller vessel size segment has conformed to the prevailing trend in other vessel size categories, exhibiting a growth rate that has now descended to its lowest point compared to the outset of the previous year.

SECTION 4/ PORT CONGESTION

Dry bulk ships congested at Chinese ports

No of Vessels Decreasing

The onset of the new year has ushered in heightened levels of Chinese port congestion for dry bulk vessels. However, the third week of January indicated a reduction in congestion across various vessel categories.

Capesize: Capesize vessels experienced a decrease in congestion, with the number of affected ships standing at approximately 140. This is nearly 10 vessels less than the previous week’s record of 150.

Panamax: For Panamax vessels, the number of congested ships decreased to around 230, compared to the elevated levels of 240 observed at the beginning of the new year.

Supramax: There is a notable reduction in congestion, with approximately 280 ships affected. This represents a decrease of almost 20 vessels compared to the levels recorded in the first week of January.

Handysize: Congestion has been sustained at levels exceeding 180 over the last three weeks. However, this still marks a positive development, with congestion levels almost 15 vessels lower than those observed at the end of the previous year.

