Signing of New Collective Labor Agreement in PPA

PPA S.A. announces the successful completion of the discussions between the PPA Management and the Labor Unions (OMYLE) and the signing of the new Collective Labor Agreement with the employees’ representatives of the Company, for a three-year period.

As the Chairman of the BoD of PPA S.A. Mr. Yu Zenggang stated: The signing of the new CLA is a result of the good cooperation between Management and employees as well as the successful financial results. It also reflects the common aim of developing the port of Piraeus to an even higher level”.

It is noted that Collective Labor Agreement has already been signed with the Union of Dockworkers and the Union of Supervisors & Foremen.

Source: Piraeus Port Authority (P.P.A.)