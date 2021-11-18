SIGTTO board and AGM increase resources for technical & environmental activities

The leading gas shipping industry body SIGTTO (the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators) held its first face-to-face Board and 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) since COVID-19 on 18 November 2021, with Naftomar Shipping & Trading hosting and sponsoring the session in Athens, Greece.

The board and AGM discussed governance, finance, policy, the road to net-zero strategy, and the carriage of non-hydrocarbon gases as cargoes throughout the day and has approved a Bye-Laws amendment to reflect SIGTTO’s role in the environment.

As a society closely working with IMO and representing most of the world’s LNG business and more than half of the LPG market, SIGTTO has been heavily involved with EEXI, decarbonisation, and CO2/LH2 shipping. The Society has established a environmental sub-committee and has working groups involved in the forthcoming revision of the IMO IGC Code.

“It has been a tremendous pleasure to bring back the majority of the board and AGM participants to meet face to face again. SIGTTO are taking speedy steps to address the increasing environmental impact of shipping and to address the safety aspects of use of new technologies. We have expanded our secretariat and at the same time seen an increase in membership.” SIGTTO President Steffen Jacobsen (CEO at Evergas) said, “The work of the environmental sub committee is of high importance and deserves a lot of attention and focus. At the same time we must address the new challenges of safely handling large volumes of CO2 and liquified hydrogen to address the new focus areas for a greener industry.”

SIGTTO’s secretariat has increased from 8 to 11 since last year, and the number of technical projects producing best practices and guidance for the industry has reached its highest in the Society’s 42 years history. Echoing the expansion, 11 new shipping companies from both LNG and LPG sectors have joined the membership in 2021 to pursue operational excellence and secure the industry’s safety record collectively.

During the AGM, SIGTTO members were advised that the 65th Panel Meeting will take place, also, in Athens on 30th – 31st March 2022.

“Athens is a great meeting location for SIGTTO considering the number of members we have in Greece,” SIGTTO General Manager Andrew Clifton commented, “We look forward to returning to the city in March of next year for our 65th panel meeting.”

Source: SIGTTO