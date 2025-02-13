Silicone-based hull coatings to deliver significant emissions reduction

New MERC publication highlights the growing importance of advanced hull coating systems to help reduce GHG emissions.

New analysis by the Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre (MERC) has found that silicone-based hull coatings could deliver significant emissions reductions, but challenges around application and mechanical strength remain.

Silicone coatings, with their very low surface energies and smooth surfaces, result in self-cleaning properties that release microfouling, preventing the development of macrofouling. The resulting reduction in drag can lead to significant fuel savings and lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

While manufacturers claim potential fuel savings of up to 10%, the analysis by MERC of actual vessel performance reported by its members provides a more nuanced picture of the technology’s benefits.

Coating performance is highly dependent on factors such as vessel type, age and operating profile. While substantial savings are possible, precise performance measurement remains challenging due to variables such as engine condition and weather.

However, the new publication ‘An Overview of Silicone Based Antifouling Paints’ highlights potential challenges, including the higher costs associated with silicone coating systems and more stringent requirements for surface preparation and application. Mechanical strength remains a key consideration, as silicone antifouling is more susceptible to damage than traditional coatings. Regular monitoring and biofouling management, such as hull grooming, are crucial to maintain performance and efficiency between dockings.

The publication also suggests that hybrid approaches—combining silicone and traditional antifouling paints on different parts of a vessel—could offer the best balance of efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

VLCCs achieved substantial efficiency gains when using hybrid coating schemes, which combine traditional antifouling systems with silicone coatings in specific hull areas. Partial application of silicone paints on VLCCs led to “out of dock” improvements of around 5%, with average fuel savings of approximately 3% over the docking cycle compared to traditional antifouling.

Stelios Korkodilos, Director of the MERC, said: “Advanced coatings, including silicone-based antifouling, can be a valuable tool for fleet decarbonisation. While they require considerable investment, these coatings can deliver significant emissions reduction without structural modifications or equipment retrofits.

“Careful assessment, analysis, and hybrid approaches that combine traditional and silicone systems may offer the most effective and cost-efficient solutions for ship operators. Monitoring and grooming are important tools to help maximise the benefits from investment in these advanced coatings.”

This is the latest publication from the Athens-based MERC, a non-profit organisation created by five leading Greek shipowners – Capital Group, Navios Maritime Partners, Neda Maritime Agency, Star Bulk and Thenamaris in collaboration with the Lloyd Register’s Maritime Decarbonisation Hub.

It was founded to fill a gap in the maritime industry’s approach to decarbonisation. While there are numerous initiatives focused on the future of maritime energy, particularly in the development of alternative fuels, there is a need for a dedicated effort to address the immediate challenges faced by the existing fleet, using conventional fuels, and support it to reduce GHG emissions. MERC will use its applied research and innovation to remove uncertainties and barriers, enabling the uptake of technologies and solutions today.

The publication, which includes detailed analysis of different vessel types and coating configurations, is now available for download at: https://www.m-erc.org/our-publications

Source: MERC